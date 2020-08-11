Merrittstown
Winifred M. Hohman Isosaki, 77, formerly of Merrittstown, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born November 10, 1942, in McKeesport, a daughter of Harold and Evelyn Bartolome Hohman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Isosaki; and her brother, Paul "Freddie" Hohman.
She attended Hopewell Church. She lived at Lafayette Manor for the past four years, where she loved doing activities. Prior to 2016, she lived with her sister, Lucille Venne for 16 years. She served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1967.
Winifred is survived by her daughter, Theresa A. Isosaki Houdeshell and her husband, Carl; grandsons Cameron and Christian; sisters Lucille Venne and Phyllis Hohman; niece Elena Venne Vogel and her husband, James along with their son, Caedon; nephew Craig Venne and his wife, Heather and their children, Carson and Madison.
Winifred's family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 8, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment is private at Acklin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hopewell Church, P.O. Box 195, Merrittstown, PA 15163.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
