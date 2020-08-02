Merrittstown
Winifred M. Homan Isosaki, 77, formerly of Merrittstown, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 8, at 3 p.m. A complete obituary will be published at a future date. Winfred's professional funeral arrangements are incomplete and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic. Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.