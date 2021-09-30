Uniontown
Winston E. "Tiny" Carter, 79, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, with family by his side. He was born December 2, 1941, to the late Estrelle and Mary McCune Carter.
Winston retired from the United States Marine Corps and served in the Vietnam War.
He was predeceased by his sister, Linda Carter Williams; loving aunts and uncles, Virgina McCune, Anna Carter, Elsia (Alfred) Carter, Elizabeth Gray, Edward Gray, Herbert Gray (Mittie), Joseph Gray, Winston Gray, and Alexander (Myrtle) Gray.
He is survived by his fiancee, Charlene E. Ford of Uniontown; sons, Shane Williams King (girlfriend, Adrienne Sisler), Da'mont Parker, and Isaac King of Morgantown, W.Va.; grandchildren, Ethan and Keyonna; mother-in-law and best buddy, Barbara Jackson; special cousins, Mark (Katrina) McCune, Elliot McCune, Sidney (Victoria) McCune, Gloria Brand, Beverly (Clifford) Latham, Brenda (David) Henderson, Florence Bryant, and many, many more loved ones and friends.
Winston will be missed by all. Rest in peace.
Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, October 1, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, with Bishop Tucker officiating.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND!
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.