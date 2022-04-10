Dilliner
Wynona "Toodie" Gashie, 89, of Dilliner, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in her home.
She was born January 19, 1933, in Pursglove, W.Va., a daughter of the late Joseph and Della M. Keiper Smerdell.
Mrs. Gashie was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Masontown.
She enjoyed tile painting, quilting, craft making, baking and gardening. She also had a passion for animals, taking in every stray that passed through her farm.
Mrs. Gashie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. On January 24, 1953, she married Frank J. "Fed" Gashie, who died December 3, 1996.
Surviving are a son, Tony Gashie (Judy) of Greensboro; two daughters, Michelle Bellich (Greg) of Cranberry Township, and Patricia G. Post (Bill) of Sewickley; five grandchildren, Christine Shoup (Steve), Catherine Bellich, Melissa Butera (Alex), Jill Gorbach (Joe) and Lindsey Gashie; two great-grandchildren, Miller and Carys; a step-brother, Doug Smerdell (Tanya) of Daybrook, W.Va.; a step-sister, Sandra Aller (John) Brownsville; a sister-in-law, Carol Smerdell of Warren, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition she leaves behind her beloved cats, Izzy and Fluff.
Deceased are a son, Thomas E. Gashie; a daughter, Rose Marie Gashie, who died in infancy; and a brother, Arthur Smerdell.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa., where a blessing service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Masontown, Pa. with the Rev. Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Point Marion, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
