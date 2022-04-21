Republic
Xavier Colbert passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born February 15, 2022, in Morgantown, to Brittany Smith and Christian Colbert of Republic.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Phillip Smith Jr. of Adah, and Ronda Redepenning Smith of Derry; great-grandfather, Phillip Smith Sr. of Adah; stepgrandmother, Misty Micioho of Adah; paternal grandparents, Robert and Nancy Colbert of Republic; aunts and uncles, John Smith, Kayla Smith, Samantha Smith and Alayna Smith, James Colbert, Destinye Richards, Mamie (Brian) McLee, Dora Evans, Hilda Thomas; godparents, Ann Marie and Cameron Settles; and a host of cousins and other relatives.
Services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, The funeral service will immediately follow with the Rev. Brian McLee officiating.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ATTENDANCE.
