Brownsville
Yma Smith, 63, transitioned Saturday, February 20, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Rudy; sister of Christopher, Kevin, Lamont and Devega Byrd; also survived by other relatives and friends.
Walk-through viewing from 10:30 a.m. until the 12 p.m. hour of service Friday, February 26, in the Monessen Civic Center, 861 Donner Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062. Internment at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brownsville.
Repass for family and friends at the Sons of Italy, 409 Water Street, Brownsville.
Arrangements entrusted to Aldrich Funeral Homes, 608-610 Sixth Street, Monessen, PA 15062, 724-684-4114.
