Uniontown
Yvette R. Little, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 19, 1940, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Wanda Smouse.
She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Little; mother of Bridgette (Kareem) Wynn of Uniontown and the late Danette Hughes; grandmother of Danielle Frost, Taya Davis (Mason Bolish) and Kabri Wynn; sister of Gary (Vanessa) Teets and the late Edana Shaffer and Patsy DeFrank; also survived by her daughter’s mother-in-law, Susan Wynn; and a special pet dog, Sprout.
Yvette enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and enjoyed helping others.
Memorial visitation from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of a service, Saturday, June 10, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
