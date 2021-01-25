Brownsville
Yvonne Brooks, 74, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Uniontown.
Yvonne was born in Brownsville to the late Albert H. Brooks Sr. and Katherine Reed.
She is survived by her sons, Albert H. Brooks and Darius Johnson; grandchildren Nyanta, Raven, Jaqua, Duchez and Darius Jr.; great-grandchildren Jahnya and Unique; brother Calvin Johnson (Nicole); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Professional services have been provided by LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences and tributes for the family may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
