Yvonne Bunty Broadwater, 96, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Beloved wife, for 59 loving years, of the late Freeman Broadwater.
Yvonne is survived by her loving family, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, her loving sister and many loving family members and friends.
Relatives and friends may call at GATES FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday November 5. Visitation will resume at GATES FUNERAL HOME, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, where funeral service will take place, at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 6. Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.