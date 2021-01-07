Uniontown
Yvonne C. Kovalchick, 66, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Uniontown October 11, 1954, to Joseph P. and Marian E. (Vrinock) Urinock Kovalchick. Her parents and grandparents preceded her in death.
Yvonne was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown and was a graduate of Uniontown High School class of 1972. She retired from Rockwell International after 25 years.
She loved everybody, and anyone who knew her loved her. Yvonne loved to travel and go to concerts, especially to see Billy Ray Cyrus and Elvis. She will be deeply missed by her friends and "Louie" her precious pet bird.
She is survived by many friends who helped care for her at her home, and at Mt. Macrina Manor where she was affectionately known as "Mayor"!
We want to express our sincere appreciation for the care she received from her friends, medical professionals and staff at her home, Mt. Macrina Manor, and Uniontown Hospital and Amedisys Hospice; as well as all others who have been there for her over the years. Thank you so much.
Yvonne's life will be celebrated from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, January 8, followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial at noon in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with the Very Rev. Father Ronald P. Larko officiating.
Please wear protective masks and observe social distancing at the funeral home.
Private entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery Mausoleum.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
