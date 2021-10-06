Point Marion
Yvonne L. Van Verth, 64, of Point Marion, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital, following a brief illness. Born September 11, 1957, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Charles A. Trautman and Mary C. Ross Trautman Rizer.
Yvonne had formerly worked as a home health aide. In her spare time, she enjoyed being outdoors gardening and camping, or inside watching her favorite Western shows.
Surviving are her four children and their spouses, George (Rhonda) Van Verth of Martin, Douglas D. Van Verth Jr. of New Geneva, Michael Van Verth (Christine Cole) of Point Marion, and Danielle Van Verth (Matthew Franks) of Uniontown; and her five grandchildren, who were loved so dearly, Jacob, Aaron, Abigail, Bailee and Cheyenne; and one great-granddaughter, Alayna. Also surviving are her three brothers and their wives, Paul and Jackie Rizer of Masontown, and Jim and Mary Ann Rizer and Richard and Lydia Trautman, all of Point Marion; four sisters, Mary Flowers of Uniontown, Maxine Radcliff of Grays Landing, Kathy Rizer and Ronnie Metz of Point Marion, and Mary Michels of Fairchance; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Raymond Rizer; husband, Douglas D. Van Verth Sr. July 19, 2005; a son, Andrew in infancy, and two brothers, Charles Trautman, and John Trautman and his wife, Carla.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 7, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, October 8. Interment will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, with a memorial luncheon following in the American Legion in Point Marion.
