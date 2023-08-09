Uniontown
Yvonne Mae Kollar, 86, of Uniontown, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023.
She was born on June 2, 1937, to the late Francis and Doris McCullough Thomas. She was also predeceased by a brother, Ronald James Thomas.
She was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown.
Yvonne retired from Uniontown Sears and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul.
She was an avid card shark and enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.
Yvonne is survived by her husband, Louis T.”Woody” Kollar; three children: Francis “Guppy” Kollar and wife, Debbie, Kathy Kollar and Jeff Kollar and wife, Elaina; four grandchildren: Missy (Jeff) Hutchinson, Katherine Harris, Rachael (Shane) Brudnok and Jared Kollar; one great-grandson, Jackson Hutchinson.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, when a Blessing Service will be held. Private interment at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Interfaith Caregivers, 79 West Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.