Uniontown
Yvonne "Bonnie" Rhue Lowe, 66, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2023. Yvonne was born on March 16, 1957, to Wilbur Rhue and Olive Phillips.
Yvonne, who worked as a nursing assistant at Mt. St. Macrina, loved and appreciated animals, and is now at peace with her loving mother, Olive; and stepdad, Kristian Sorensen.
She will be greatly missed by her five sisters, one brother and many loving family members, and friends.
Family and Friends will be received at GATES FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown PA, 15401, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Private interment will occur at a later date.
