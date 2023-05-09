Vanderbilt
Zachary Allen Carver, 29, of Vanderbilt, passed Saturday, May 6, 2023. He was born January 3, 1994, in Pittsburgh, a son of Lloyd Carver and Elizabeth Padget Umbel, and stepson of Todd Umbel.
He is also survived by his brother, Bryce Moran of Pittsburgh; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Sgt. Matthew Moran.
Zachary was a 2017 graduate of Slippery Rock University with a bachelor of science degree and worked at a warehouse.
Visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11. Interment to follow at Laurel Hill Presbyterian Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
