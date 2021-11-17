Carmichaels
Zachary B. Arbuckle, 50, of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 11, 2021. He was born May 25, 1971, in Washington, D.C., a son of Cheryl Bolschi of Colonial Beach, Va., and the late Billy Gene Arbuckle Jr.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his son, Hayden Arbuckle of Masontown; two brothers, Scott Henderson of Front Royal, Va., and Billy G. Arbuckle III of Uniontown; and his sister, Tina Licausi (Campbell) of Mechanicsville, Md.
Zac was a kind-hearted person and would do anything for anyone. He was a loving father, a great brother and a son for whom every mother would be proud.
Family and friends are welcome to gather, greet the family and memorialize Zac from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 20, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
