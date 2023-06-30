Uniontown
Zachary W. Patterson, 31, of Uniontown, passed on to his home in Heaven Wednesday afternoon, June 14, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Jane Patterson.
Surviving him in life are his father, Douglas J. Patterson; sons, Jayce Patterson and Jackson Patterson; his brother, Douglas Patterson (Breanne), and Miles Patterson; as well as several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
Zachary was a standout baseball player for Brownsville Area High School, where he set the home run record. He was an avid sports fan, had a love for milkshakes and sweets, and enjoyed watching Japanese animation or anime.
Zachary was a loving father, a treasured son and grandson, and a loved nephew. His strong, quiet presence will be sorely missed.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the time of a service, Friday, June 30, in Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, 423 Baltimore Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, with the Rev. Douglas Wright, Pastor, Minister Louis Ridgley, officiating.
Celebration of life has been gently placed in the hands of HOUSE OF JACKSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 546 Thompson Avenue, Donora, 724-379-5420.
