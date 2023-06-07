Uniontown
Zane A. Breakiron, 34, of Uniontown, entered into the eternal kingdom Saturday, June 3, 2023, as a result of a tragic automobile accident. He was born May 10, 1989, in Uniontown, to his loving parents, Dr. Garret G. Breakiron and Mindi K. Denney Breakiron.
Zane was preceded in death by his beloved grandfathers, Ralph "Hap" Denney and Melvin Breakiron.
Zane's journey began at Laurel Highlands High School, where he excelled athletically as a four-year varsity member for football, wrestling and track & field, where he threw, a 2x WPIAL Javalin medalist. He was named an all American in the USA Track and Field National Championships. His passion for sports continued as he pursued his education at the University of Florida, where he qualified for the NCAA Eastern Regional Finals during his sophomore year.
Following his graduation, Zane became a member of the Morgantown City Police Department, where he served as a K9 Officer, was a part of the Underwater Search and Rescue Team, and was a physical trainer for the department. While servicing the citizens of Morgantown, he utilized his platform to serve Jesus Christ on a daily basis.
Zane's commitment to public service extended beyond his profession as he actively participated in organizations such as the Hutchinson Sportsman Club, Catholic War Veterans of Fayette County, and the Fraternal Order of Police. He also dedicated his skills to the Underwater Search and Rescue Team, showcasing his unwavering bravery and dedication to protecting others.
While Zane's accomplishments in his career and athletic pursuits were remarkable, his true essence was reflected in his unwavering faith and love for Jesus Christ. As a devoted member of Abundant Life Church, Zane's spirit thrived in his relationship with God. He served as a shining example of Christian values, spreading love, kindness, and compassion to all he encountered.
Zane had an infectious smile and ever loving kindness. To know him was to love him.
Zane cherished his family and friends deeply, forging strong bonds that transcended time and distance. He shared a special bond with his father, Garret Breakiron, as they worked out together and enjoyed the great outdoors. They shared countless memories and adventures, from training sessions to tending to their goats and chickens alongside their loyal K9 companion, Neo. Zane was also a true momma's boy and loved her more than life itself.
Zane's presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy of determination, excellence, and faith will forever inspire us. In this time of profound loss, let us find comfort in the memories we shared with Zane. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his bright light continue to shine in our hearts.
Zane was first and foremost a beloved son to Dr. Garret and Mindi Breakiron; grandson to Marlene Denney and Janet Breakiron; a nephew to Tye and Jessica Denney; a loved cousin to Caden and Brynn; a Big Brother to Zack and his fiancee, Audrey Bentley of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and a loved child of Christ, who not only war his police uniform proudly, he wore the armor of God proudly every day.
Arrangements to honor Zane's life have been entrusted into the caring hands of the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME.
Visiting will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, and from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in Abundant Life Church, 1239 Brownfield Road, Uniontown, where Pastor Mark Scott will host a celebration of Zane's Life at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to WV Law Enforcement Police K9 Fund at https:www.facebook.com/WVLawEnforcementPoliceK9Fund/
Donate now for a wooftastic cause at https://Inkw.co/wvk9
