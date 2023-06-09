Uniontown
Zane A. Breakiron, 34, of Uniontown, entered into the eternal kingdom Saturday, June 3, 2023, as a result of a tragic automobile accident.
Arrangements to honor Zane’s life have been entrusted into the caring hands of the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME.
Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, and from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in Abundant Life Church, 1239 Brownfield Road, Uniontown, where Pastor Mark Scott will host a celebration of Zane’s Life at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to WV Law Enforcement Police K9 Fund at https:www.facebook.com/WVLawEnforcementPoliceK9Fund/
Donate now for a wooftastic cause at https://Inkw.co/wvk9
