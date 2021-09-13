Hopwood
Zona A. Butler, 68, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Sept. 10, 2021 peacefully at her home.
She was born Sept. 28, 1952 the daughter of the late James "Bud" Varndell and Geraldine Matthews Varndell.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Robert G. Butler, and three sons; Neil Butler and wife Beckey of Wilmore, Ky., Douglas Butler and wife Beverly of Dawson, Daniel Butler and wife Tammy of Leesburg, Ohio and two beloved Min-pins.
Five Grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. One sister Jamie Stiner and husband Steve of Lemont Furnace, and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son Jeremy Varndell, and a brother Clay Shipley.
Zona was the owner, operator of Rocky Top Pasafino Stables and Horse Farm. She also ran Appalachia Helping Hands. She ministered to many in need. Zona was the treasurer of the Republican Woman of Fayette County and a former Republican Committee woman and a Manager of Christians Layman's South.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday September 14, 2021, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday September 15, 2021, the time of the service with Pastor Gary Coldrell officiating.
Interment to take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made in in honor of Zonas memory to Christian Layman's Corp 358 East Pittsburgh, Pa 15601 (Attention Whinny).
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.