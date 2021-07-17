The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week:
n Base repair will take place on SR 3012 (Leckrone/Highhouse Road) and SR 3013 (Church Ave/Masontown Road);
n Bridge replacement will take place on SR 1051 (Breakneck Road);
n Shoulder work will take place on SR 0040 (Summit Mountain);
n Shoulder cutting will take place on the following routes: SR 4019 (Redstone Church Road); SR 4036/4038 (Quaker Church Road); SR 4046 (Rehoboth Church Road); and SR 4048 Harmony Church Road);
n Drainage repair will take place on SR 1002 (Banning Road) and SR 4028 (Flatwoods Road);
n Brush cutting will take place on various routes in the New Salem, Adah, Hibbs, White, Clinton, and Indian Head areas;
n Brush cutting and litter removal will take place on various routes in the Dunbar, Bitner, and Bute areas;
n Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
