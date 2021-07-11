The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week:
n Bridge replacement prep will take place on SR 1051 (Breakneck Road);
n Pipe replacement will take place on SR 1028 (Pechin Road – Fairgrounds);
n Flushing will take place on various routes in the Uniontown, Dunbar, Fairbank, and New Salem areas;
n Drainage repair will take place on various routes in the Bullskin area;
n Boom mowing will take place on various routes in the White, Indian Head, and Clinton areas;
n Brush cutting and litter removal will take place on various routes in the Smithfield, Masontown, Chalk Hill, and Farmington areas;
n Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit;
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
