The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week:
n Base repair will take place on SR 3013 (Adah Palmer Road) and SR 4004 (Ralph New Salem Road).
n Bridge replacement will take place on SR 1051 (Breakneck Road).
n Shoulder work will take place on SR 0040 (Summit Mountain).
n Shoulder cutting will take place on the following routes: SR 4038 (Layton Road); SR 4017 (Cemetery Road); SR 1002 (Banning Road); and SR 1008 (Virgin Run Road).
n Slide repair will take place on SR 4016 (Smock Road).
n Brush cutting and litter removal with take place on various routes in the Uniontown area.
n Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit.
