The state Department of Transportation has released a list of work plans for the upcoming week.
n Bridge Flushing will take place on SR 40, SR 51, and SR 119 (large bridges on main traffic routes throughout Fayette County).
n Bridge Replacement will take place on SR 1055 (Dunbar Rd).
n Seal Coat – Surface Treatment will take place on SR 1055 (Dunbar Mountain Rd; Ferguson Rd; and Rosy Hill Rd).
n Pipe Replacement will take place on SR 1051 (West Crawford/Bute Rd) – “ROAD CLOSURE.”
n Base Repair will take place on SR 4003 (Albany Rd) – “Single Lane Closure.”
n Shoulder Stabilization will take place on various routes in the Bullskin area.
n Brushing will take place on various routes in the Smithfield, Masontown, Farmington, and Ohiopyle areas.
n Brushing and litter removal will take place on various routes in the White, Indian Head, and Normalville areas.
n Signs will be updated, downed signs will be reset on various routes, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes County Wide.
n Crews will be picking litter on various routes in the Fayette County area whenever weather and other activities will permit.
