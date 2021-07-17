A portion of Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township will close between Spruce Hollow Road and Shenandoah Road beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, July 19 until Friday, Sept. 24, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
Crews will demolish the existing structure and replace it with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls, the release said.
A marked detour will be in place using Englishman Hill Road), Swink Hill Road, Route 982, and Ore Mine Hill Road, the release said.
