National Health Center Week 2020 will be celebrated both in person and virtually this year from Aug. 9 to 15.
Elected officials will join communities across the country in elevating the work community health centers have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep our communities healthy and safe.
Their visits and messages will demonstrate that not only is it possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care, but to support and agree on a program vital to our communities.
Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. Community health centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system.
Community health centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion yearly, reduces the rates of chronic disease, and stimulate local economies.
At Cornerstone Care we provide affordable, convenient health care services including family medicine, pediatrics, dental, vision care, podiatry, chiropractic and psychiatry and counseling. Community health centers are not just healers, we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, and unemployment.
We are a critical piece of the health care systems and collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcome for people who are medically vulnerable.
We have pivoted to serving our communities through telehealth, drive through COVID-19 testing, and still ensuring our patients can access necessities like food and housing resources.
While COVID-19 continues to exacerbate social and medical inequities across the country, community health centers have stretched themselves to reconfigure services for those in need. As unemployment rates rise and more people lose their employee-sponsored health insurance, community health centers must remain open to provide care for all, regardless of insurance status.
The mission of community health centers remains crucial today because access to basic care remains a challenge in parts of the United States. Many people live in remote and underserved communities where there is a shortage of providers and, in many cases, the nearest doctor or hospital can be as far as a 50-mile drive in another county.
Congress must act immediately for CHCs to continue to serve as health care homes.
Emergency and long-term, stable funding for community health centers will ensure we can keep our doors open and close the growing access gap for medically vulnerable communities. Without the action of Congress, community health center funding will expire on Nov. 30, 2020.
