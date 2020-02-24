The deadline for applications for the Homestead/Farmstead applications is March 1.
The homestead/farmstead exclusion is funded by gambling revenues provided by the state and calculated by dividing the total gaming funds received by the number of approved homesteads/farmsteads certified by the Fayette County Board of Assessment.
The amount of the exclusion may vary each year based on the number of approved homesteads/farmsteads in the district, and the gaming funds provided. This exemption applies to the school district property taxes only.
Those who applied and received the homestead/farmstead exemption credit last year do not need to take further action unless there was a transfer of property or if the use of the property has changed. For example, if you rent your home or rent a portion of your home or if you are using the dwelling for commercial purposes, your must report the change to the assessment office.
Applications can be obtained by logging on to http://property.co.fayette.pa.us., the Fayette County Assessment Office or by visiting your local tax office. Send all completed applications to: Fayette County Assessment Office 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, Pa., 15401 Remember to include both a mailing and physical address, phone number and parcel number. Questions concerning the application can be directed to the local tax collector or the county assessment office at 724-430-1350.
