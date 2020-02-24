POINT MARION – To provide gun owners with the information they need to be responsible with their Second Amendment rights, Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette/Somerset) will host a concealed carry seminar on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Point Marion Fire Hall, One Cheat St., Point Marion.
“Our Second Amendment rights, which give us the power to defend our families and homes, are among the most valuable we have,” Dowling said. “This seminar will share critical information so our law-abiding citizens know how they can protect themselves and those they love.”
This seminar will include presentations focusing on the important aspects of the Second Amendment and gun owner rights. Concealed carry permit holders, or those looking to obtain a concealed carry permit, are encouraged to attend.
Presenters include Kim Stolfer, president of Firearms Owners Against Crime; Miriam Ofsanik, firearms instructor for the Purple Gun; and representatives from the Pennsylvania State Police, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.
There is no charge for this seminar, and space is limited. Please RSVP to Dowling’s district office at 724-438-6100 or online at RepDowling.com to reserve a spot.
