A $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority will go toward resurfacing Sugarloaf Road in Henry Clay Township.
The project will repave 2.8 miles between Mae West Road and the Stewart Township boundary line. The project will provide a safe road for residents and tourists to travel to and from Ohiopyle State Park.
“There has already been a fatality and serious injuries caused by the condition of this roadway, and we have been working hard to ensure that never happens again,” said state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown. “With increased traffic to Ohiopyle, as well as Kentuck Knob and Fallingwater, this project cannot be completed soon enough.”
“This grant will alleviate the cost that would otherwise be paid by local residents,” said state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township.
The CFA is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development that administers many of Pennsylvania’s economic development and community improvement programs.
