Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will be flushing hydrants throughout its service area in November and December.
During this process, customers may experience a temporary drop in pressure, loss of pressure or discolored water.
Monday, November 22, 2021 10:29 AM
Monday, November 22, 2021 10:29 AM
Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will be flushing hydrants throughout its service area in November and December.
During this process, customers may experience a temporary drop in pressure, loss of pressure or discolored water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.