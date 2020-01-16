January 16, 2020, Fayette County, Pa. -- The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) will host a “day of giving” called Fayette Gives on November 12, 2020. This exciting new initiative will engage the community in philanthropy and help build a stronger Fayette County by supporting the local nonprofit sector. On Thursday, November 12, 2020 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., we encourage you to support the participating nonprofits that are making a positive impact in our community.
Fayette Gives provides the opportunity for anyone and everyone to contribute to the community’s success through online donations at www.fayettegives.org . This website will provide information about the day of giving, a list of participating nonprofits, requirements for donations, and live updates on Fayette Gives day. As a special incentive, donations to your favorite participating nonprofit organization(s) made during Fayette Gives will be enhanced by our bonus pool.
Please refer to the Fayette Gives website at www.fayettegives.org for more information about the “day of giving.” Registration for nonprofit organizations that are interested in participating will open in March.
Fayette Gives will have a positive impact on the county and its residents by providing support to the local nonprofit community. To learn more about how the CFFC is building a stronger Fayette, please visit our website at www.cffayettepa.org.
