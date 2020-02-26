HARRISBURG – Working to ensure the region’s students are learning in a safe environment, Rep. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette/Westmoreland) today announced more than $530,000 in School Safety and Security Grants for five area school districts.
“Our students should be focused on learning and our teachers on teaching while at school; they shouldn’t have to be worrying about their safety,” Warner said. “I am pleased to see these investments being made in improving security at our local schools.”
The grants were awarded as follows:
• Connellsville Area School District, Fayette County – $45,000 for training and compensation of school resource officers and school police officers.
• Frazier School District, Fayette County – $35,000 for districtwide school safety, violence prevention and emergency preparedness planning; security planning and the purchase of security-related technology; and trauma-informed approaches to education.
• Laurel Highlands School District, Fayette County – $40,000 for security planning and the purchase of security-related technology; and training and compensation of school resource officers and school police officers.
• Uniontown Area School District, Fayette County – $378,322 for conflict resolution or dispute management; schoolwide positive behavior support; development and implementation of research-based violence prevention programs; security planning and the purchase of security-related technology; and training and compensation of school resource officers and school police officers.
• Southmoreland School District, Westmoreland County – $35,000 for safety and security assessments; districtwide school safety, violence prevention and emergency preparedness planning; security planning and the purchase of security-related technology; institution of student, staff and visitor identification systems; and training and compensation of school resource officers and school police officers.
The funding was part of more than $53 million in grants awarded to more than 500 school districts, vocational schools, charter schools and intermediate units across the state. The 17-member School Safety and Security Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is charged with awarding the grants and was created as part of a comprehensive school safety and security law passed in 2018.
Meritorious grants were awarded to each school district that applied, and the grant amount is based on the district’s average daily attendance. Additional grant funding was awarded by the committee on a competitive basis.
