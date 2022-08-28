The Salvation Army in Uniontown recently expanded two programs to help needy children and adults with food insecurity during difficult financial times.
Capt. Erin Rischawy, who has been the commanding officer at the Uniontown site for the past two years, said the Salvation Army is expanding healthy weekend meals for students in the Laurel Highlands School District through its “Love in a Backpack” program.
She said the Salvation Army also recently built and opened a little wooden food pantry that provides food for those in need just outside the building located at 32 W. Fayette St.
This year, Rischawy said 246 students are enrolled in the program, which is a much larger number than it had served last year, when only 144 students participated.
“I think the numbers are increasing because of the rising prices of food and other items we need to purchase for these students,” she said. “With the rising cost of food, more families need our help, and the number of our participants has significantly increased.”
Rischawy said the Salvation Army is in need of monetary assistance as well as in-kind donations to help these students.
“We are looking for people to financially support this program,” she said. “Our budget has been about $20,000 in the past, but we had to bump it up to $50,000 this year because of the increasing cost of food and the larger number of students enrolled in the program.”
Rischawy said the Salvation Army is currently looking for people who want to donate to this program.
Alyssa Batronis, an employee at the Salvation Army who manages the backpack program, said a group of retired schoolteachers has volunteered to help pack the food.
“The teachers will help pack the food items in the backpacks every Wednesday morning,” she said. “We really appreciate this because it is a huge help to us.”
Bartronis said the backpacks will be discreetly distributed to students in the district’s four elementary schools every Friday afternoon before they are dismissed from school.
Rischawy said the healthy weekend meals are provided to children who qualify because of their families’ income levels.
“This includes two breakfasts, two lunches and two snacks,” Rischawy said. “This program is for kids who just need some assistance on the weekends because they don’t have access to healthy food,” she added. “Some of their parents are working on the weekends.”
Rischawy said another way people are receiving help with food insecurity in Fayette County is through the Salvation Army’s free little food pantry.
“We didn’t even have the little shed built yet when people started putting food into it,” she said. “We have our normal food bank that runs from 9 to 11 a.m. We also have emergency food that people can access at all times during the day.”
With the food pantry, Rischawy said she tells people to “leave what you can and take what you need.”
The Salvation Army also recently changed the name of its soup kitchen to Sally’s Café.
“It’s a place where people can come to eat and have some fellowship,” Rischawy said. “Needy people who qualify for the program will receive a hot lunch. We’re hoping that the name change will bring more people into the soup kitchen.”
For more information, call the Salvation Army at 724-437-2031.
