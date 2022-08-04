South Union Township supervisors will hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, to decide if Airbnbs and other short-term rental properties will be permitted to continue to operate in the township.
“We will allow input from the residents at the hearing, and then we will go ahead and take action on the issue,” said township Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer.
Schiffbauer said the hearing will be held in the township’s sewage office next to the recreation center.
“The procedure that we will follow is to adopt an ordinance,” he said. “It will give us the opportunity to place restrictions on Airbnbs. Schiffbauer said the township also will seek input from the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors.
Airbnb was started in 2007, and is one of several online platforms that manages short-term rental properties.
In October 1974, before Airbnb existed, Schiffbauer said the township adopted its zoning ordinance, which permits short-term rentals to be operated in B-1 districts only.
Early last year, a home on Bailey Lane in the township began to be advertised and used as an Airbnb. The property is in a residential area.
“We are trying to set up rules and regulations over activities at these rentals and how they can be properly set up,” Schiffbauer said. “It gives us the opportunity to protect the residents who are living in the neighborhoods that have Airbnbs. I would like to see the rules be as strict as possible within the guidelines of the law. We want to provide as much protection as we can for township residents.”
Fred Junko of 1 Adams Lane near the Uniontown Country Club said the rentals have been operating in residential neighborhoods where the township’s current code and zoning ordinances prevent them.
“My wife and I have been fighting against the operation of an Airbnb in our neighborhood for more than a year,” he said in a letter to the township supervisors.
Junko said he and his neighbors have been repeatedly bothered by new rental occupants every week. Some of his complaints include destruction of property, trespassing on his property, lewd behavior and noise created by the renters. Police have been called several times. However, police told Junko that there is nothing they can do because it is up to the township to enforce ordinances.
Junko said his attorney, Ernie DeHaas of Uniontown, and solicitor Jim Davis, who represents the township, have been advised of a precedence in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania case, Slice of Life vs. Hamilton Township.
“The court ruled that Airbnbs should not be permitted in Hamilton Township, which is near Philadelphia,” Junko said.
Junko added that the township’s code and zoning ordinances “prohibit businesses to operate in an R-1 residential zoned area.“Yet, the South Union Township supervisors refuse to take action and enforce the law,” Junko said. “Their response is to rewrite the code allowing Airbnbs and short-term rentals in an attempt to regulate this type of business and profit in the process.
”It appears that less than 10 homes in the township are now being used as Airbnbs,” Junko said. “However, if you own a home in South Union Township and this proposed ordinance is adopted as it has been written, you could face the prospect that an Airbnb may be located on your street, even next door to your home.”
