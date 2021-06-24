Fayette County’s swift water rescue team was dispatched Tuesday night to help several people whose raft ran aground in the middle of Dunbar Creek.
Morrell volunteer firefighters were initially called to the creek in Dunbar Township shortly before 7 p.m. after the group’s raft deflated and it got stuck on an island surrounded by rushing water from the creek, according to Fayette County Emergency Management spokeswoman Susan Griffith.
Griffith said the heavy rain Monday caused the creek to swell, which made the distance to the bank too far away for the five people stuck in the raft.
The county’s water rescue team began removing the stranded rafters shortly before 7:45 p.m. and was finished pulling everyone to safety about 30 minutes later, Griffith said.
No injuries were reported, she said.
