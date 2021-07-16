Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority will shut off water service to Filbert-Orient Road from Route 166 to Bunker Hill, which includes Cardale and Orient, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday to upgrade its system, according to a water authority news release.
Residents and businesses in these areas may experience low water pressure Tuesday and are asked to keep containers of water, the release said.
