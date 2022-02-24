A Uniontown woman was arrested after police said she led them on a high-speed chase through the city and onto Route 40 early Saturday.
Uniontown police said they saw Felicia Marie Williams, 36, sitting in a running vehicle that was parked at Pershing Court about 7:45 a.m. and learned that there was a warrant out for her arrest.
After officers spoke to Williams briefly, she then drove away and led them on a high-speed chase that reached 75 miles per hour on East Main Street, according to court documents.
Her vehicle weaved around other cars in downtown and didn’t stop at several intersections with red lights as she traveled west onto Route 40, police said.
City police decided to stop chasing Williams near the Uniontown Mall due to poor road conditions and since she had left their jurisdiction.
However, state police apparently picked up the pursuit and she was eventually stopped in Menallen Township, although it was not known where or when troopers arrested her.
Williams faces several charges, including fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest, along with numerous summary offenses and traffic citations. Police said Williams had an expired vehicle registration and her license was suspended for a DUI arrest.
She is being held at the Fayette County jail on $10,000 bond.
