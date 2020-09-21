On September 13, a tri-axle tailgate came open on Gans Road on the corners by store (corner is very sharp) spilling gravel all over the road, I called the company whose truck spilled it twice and my husband called PennDOT and was given a number that has been disconnected. So I called again the next day and he called the state again and was given the runaround. He was told it will take two weeks to get someone out to look at it.
This is terrible since there is a state shed at the end of our road near Morris crossroads. All they need to do is bring the brush out and remove the gravel. If a motorcycle hits it, it will have a accident. Why do we pay taxes if no one wants to work for we the people.
Becky Yanowsky
Lake Lynn
