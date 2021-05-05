WASHINGTON — Albert Gallatin has played the second fewest baseball games in the WPIAL and that lack of experience loomed large on Wednesday.
The Colonials blew a 7-0 lead and watched the Hillers score three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 10-9 walk-off win in a Section 4-AAAAA battle at a chilly Wild Things Park.
Brandon Robaugh’s well-placed, two-out fly ball fell between AG shortstop Noah Mildren and left fielder Clayton Watson for a base hit, allowing Ben Hardy to race home from second base with the winning run.
It was the Hillers’ first section win of the season and gave the Colonials’ playoff hopes a huge hit. Trinity improved to 1-7 in the section and 4-9 overall while the Colonials fell to 2-4 and 2-5.
“That’s the biggest problem I think is we just don’t have enough games under out belt,” Albert Gallatin coach Ron Popovich said. “I don’t think we’re sure who we are right now. I think they tighten up instead of playing loose and relaxed.
“But give Trinity credit. They never gave up. We gave them opportunities and they took advantage of them.”
The Colonials led 8-2 when the Hillers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull within one. The rally included doubles by Chad Johnson and Eric Cole, a single by Zach McClenathan, two walks, an error and a hit batter.
Albert Gallatin scored once in the top of the seventh to increase its lead to 9-7 when Tristan Robinson reached on an error, took third on John Skochelak’s single to right and scored on Mildren’s fielder’s choice grounder.
Trey Coville, who relieved AG starter Skochelak during the sixth inning, allowed a lead-off single to Johnson in the bottom of the seventh. One out later Matthew Smith walked but Colonials catcher Dylan Shea made a diving catch of Cole’s foul pop behind the plate for the second out.
“I actually thought that great play Dylan made was going to win the game for us,” Popovich said.
Instead, Ben Hardy followed with a run-scoring single and Ty Banco reached on an infield throwing error as the tying run scored, which set the stage for Robaugh’s game-winning hit.
Coville took the loss in a rare off outing.
“I think the cold bothered him,” Popvich said. “He’s pitched well all year. He just wasn’t himself today.”
The Hillers celebrated by mobbing Robaugh.
“Honestly, we’ve never quit battling all year,” Hillers coach Shawn Allen said. “We always battle to the last at bat, the last pitch and today it paid off for us.
“We’ve played some good ballgames against good teams but we just never put a complete game together. Today, even with the bad start, we did that. Everybody got involved in the comeback.”
Albert Gallatin scored five runs in the first inning off Trinity starter Robaugh. Robinson’s two-run single was the big blow of the outburst. Mildren started the rally with a single and AG took advantage of two walks, a hit batter and an error.
The Colonials added two runs and chased Robaugh from the mound in the second with Nate McCusker singling in a run and Nick Pegg scoring on a double steal for a 7-0 lead.
“When we had the big lead the kids just thought they could walk through it,” Popovich said. “I’ve coached long enough to know it’s not over until you get that last out. We kind of went through the motions after that. It was just basic mistakes we made. It just seems like sometimes we don’t want to finish the game.”
The Hillers got a an RBI single by Hardy and a sacrifice fly from Robaugh in a two-run fifth.
Pegg made it 8-6 in the top of the sixth when he singled, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch.
May pitched effectively for the Hillers with 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He didn’t allow a hit, walked three and struck out two.
Trinity’s third pitcher, Colin Zaken, tossed the final two innings to earn the win.
Skochelak allowed six runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
“COVID and the rain have made it real tough on us,” Popovich, noting his team’s stuttered playing schedule.
“The only thing I keep looking back on is we didn’t even have a season last year so whatever misery we’re going through now, well, it’s a lot better than last year.”
