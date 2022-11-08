September 30th marked the 40th anniversary of the debut of the most bar-centric sit-com in television history when “Cheers” premiered on NBC in 1982. "Cheers" went on to become one of the most beloved television shows of the modern era, and its iconic opening theme song was perfection in capturing the essence of what a neighborhood bar can mean to a community. It is a place where you feel welcomed and at home the moment you enter and where the troubles of daily life can be left on the other side of the door if only for a couple of hours.

