My dad came from a family of 17 siblings, all die-hard Democrats. They always voted straight Democrat no matter who the candidate was or what the candidate represented.
In the early 1960s, my dad and some other relatives had a restaurant, bar and boating facility on the Monongahela River. For years, the Democrat Party held annual rallies there. Hundreds of people attended to listen to the speeches being made by local candidates and even congressmen who were in attendance. Back then, the Democratic Party was the party of the working class. It represented our founding fathers’ message of social justice, economic fairness and individual liberty.
However, the Democratic Party no longer represents what the Founders crafted it to be. It now has become a party of resistance, obstructionists, hypocrites, violent left-wing extremists, supporters of open borders, Medicare for all including illegal immigrants, sanctuary cities, late-term abortion, redirecting funds from law enforcement, which is the same as defunding the police, against fossil fuels, and higher taxes, to name a few. Supporting the party now are all the biased mainstream media outlets like CNN, ABC, NBC, MSNBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post.
I know you don’t like President Trump, and like many, you think he is responsible for the division of America. Do you think that maybe the division started when 19 minutes after his inauguration, the Washington Post declared that the impeachment campaign has started? How about when no Democrats showed up for the inauguration except Bill Clinton and Barack Obama? How about when Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump’s state of the union speech in front of millions of viewers? How about when Congresswoman Maxine Waters was out in public telling people that if they saw any Trump supporters out at a gas station or restaurant to tell them that they were not welcome there? How about the Russia collusion hoax investigation we had to endure for over two years that cost the taxpayers millions of dollars? Maybe all of these things contributed to the division of America and not Trump.
In dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrat mayors and fgovernors said Trump didn’t act quickly enough. Trump closed down travel from China on Jan. 31, 10 days after learning of the first reported case in America. He was criticized by Biden as being “fear mongering and xenophobic.” As it turns out, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the coronavirus task force said that action saved thousands of lives. Had Trump not closed down travel, possibly two million people could have died. Now they are apoplectic about the audiotape of Trump in an interview with Bob Woodward on Feb. 7 saying that he wasn’t transparent about the seriousness of the virus. Trump’s reason was that he didn’t want to cause a panic. Biden apparently felt the same way, because on Feb. 20 in Sumter, S.C., he said, “It’s not a time to panic about coronavirus.”
Now, here is what a “Harris-Biden Administration” (their words, not mine) will bring to America. It supports open borders, no more private medical insurance, Medicare for all including illegal immigrants, sanctuary cities, late-term abortion, redirecting funds from law enforcement which is the same as defunding the police, against fossil fuels, is weak on foreign policy, a weaker military, and higher taxes, to name a few. Both Biden and Harris are weak on law enforcement. Neither condemned the riots mostly involving antifa supporters and Black Lives Matter supporters in Portland and elsewhere for over three months.
You may not like Trump because of his attitude and demeanor at times, but one thing is for sure: He has kept his campaign promises, loves this country, puts America first and definitely is not in the job for the money.
You need to vote on policies, not personality, and Trump’s policies “trump” Biden’s and Harris’ by far!
Gary S. Varesko lives in Carmichaels and is a retired Maryland State Police sergeant, accident eeconstructionist/traffic homicide investigator and medevac pilot.
