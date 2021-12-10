When my turn came, at age 8, to join the force, I was in the front of the line. You see, my brother had preceded me in the position, and it was something that was appealing to me. Because our mom was a Presbyterian, Dad took my brother and me to church on Sundays. Our dad’s mom was a very religious Italian grandmother who prayed all the time and then, after Mass, cooked the most amazing steak braciole in spaghetti sauce ever consumed on this earth. My granddad wasn’t a very religious guy, but that was OK because he went to church anyway. In his fun-loving Italian way, he always said that he was playing the odds ... just in case.
The thought of my helping the folks in our little parish have a better experience because of my altar skills, punctuality, fervor, and religious commitment seemed like a noble effort. Because there weren’t any girls involved at that time, we were altar boys, and the only problem our bosses had were related to the altar wines. (No, I never tried the wine even once, darn it.)
After rigorous training, several very intense days and nights of memorizing Latin, learning how to ring the bells just right, and pouring the appropriate amount of wine and water while holding the towel correctly for the post-wash finger wipe, I was ready ... genuflect, genuflect, genuflect. Believe me when I tell you, my time in that gig was holy. My hands were folded in just the right way; I knew how to bow, when to say the right Latin phrase and, in a few cases, I even knew what those phrases meant.
On Christmas Eve we ditched our black and white cassock and surplices and wore the red ones, the formal ones, with the white surplices that were heavily starched so that we looked like the cardinals at the Vatican. Dad would load us up with our carefully folded uniforms, and the four of us (Mom came along for midnight Mass) would drive to my grandparents’ house so that we would all go to church together.
This particular night was exceptionally snowy when almost bald tires and rear wheel drive cars without chains were really challenged by the snow that had been falling all day. Even though we were able to get up the hills to our grandparents, the real trick was still ahead of us because the church was at the top of what could easily have been a hill in San Francisco. As we struggled and spun our way on and off the berm up the 60-degree mountain road, we looked nervously at our watches. It was our job to prepare the altar, get the candles fired up at the right time, start the incense cube burning (these were not the self-starting kind that came around a few years later), and make sure that the collection baskets were placed for the ushers to gather what would be the best collection of the entire calendar year.
That night will always be seared in my memory because it was perfect. The choir and organist were amazing, the Mass was articulated flawlessly, every bell ring was executed as if by professionals, and the sermon was not only moving, it was inspiring. After Mass we all went to our house to open one present, eat some ham barbecue sandwiches from the ham that mom had cooked all day, and drink either hot chocolate or coffee before driving my grandparents to their home. It was a beautiful, white Christmas night, with all of the love, warmth, and trimmings. The snow sparkled, the Christmas tree was a gorgeous blue spruce, and the love and warmth was palpable. My grandfather died a few months later that year, and we’ll always miss him, but our last Christmas with him was the very best.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a health-care consultant and author of two books.
