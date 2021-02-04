Have you heard about the out of this world new whine? It is called Injustice League White. It begins with bitter notes, then finishes with a sour mouth. It pairs well with anything really stinky.
In Monday’s Herald-Standard, the Injustice League – state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, and Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township – uncorked a particularly distasteful whine regarding the slow and frustrating rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. To listen to their misguided accusations, you would think they just arrived from a universe far, far away and knew nothing of what has transpired over the past year.
Mr. Dowling and company would have us believe that the reason you are having a hard time getting a COVID-19 vaccination is not only because of a “woefully inadequate” supply – let us set that aside for a moment – but because Gov. Wolf’s vaccine distribution plan is “abysmal.” Really? What has the Injustice League been doing to ensure the people who sent them to Harrisburg are made safe from this plague?
During this time, three of our four superheroes signed on to a letter sent to the U.S. Congress which supported disenfranchising Pennsylvania voters in the November election with false claims that votes were not “lawfully certified,” whipping up their base with unjustified claims culminating in an insurrection at the Capitol. No doubt a proud a moment for them all. Additionally, Mr. Dowling, by example, has demonstrated strong support for the Fayette County COVID-19 Task Force, whose “COVID-19 Distribution Fact Sheet” at the very top directs one to the state Department of Health COVID-19 website and is strongly informed by Wolf’s vaccine distribution plan. It is quite evident that the language spoken in the universe from whence our heroes hail requires speaking out of both sides of the mouth.
Returning to the issue of inadequate vaccine supply, having contributed in no small part to the “Lord of the Flies”-like vaccine rollout we are presently experiencing, we have only the Trump administration to thank for that. In a nation of approximately 330 million souls, who buys only enough vaccines to inoculate two thirds of the population? The same guy who after losing an election in a landslide three months ago spent the remainder of his time trying to steal back the election – suffering nation be damned.
This may be a foreign concept to the Injustice League, but in the world in which you have arrived, we expect the people we elect to public office to be problem solvers who take action to improve the lot of their constituents, not to whine.
If they are looking for a model, look no further than Wharton Township. The Wharton Township supervisors have partnered with the Oak Valley Medical Center, the clinic at the New Meadow Run site within the Bruderhof community in Farmington. The Oak Valley Medical Center secured the vaccine and administered it and Wharton Township provided the facility – their municipal building. Last Saturday, 100 souls, including my wife and I, who qualified under the Phase 1A category and had been contacted from the list of applicants, received their first round of the vaccine in a safe, orderly fashion.
The Oak Valley Medical Center staff did a great job developing a list of persons wanting the vaccine by taking applications in advance of receiving the vaccine then professionally and effectively administering it. All proper safety protocols for protecting patients were followed. I asked township Supervisor Brian Van Sickle, who was overseeing the safe, orderly movement of patients, how this public vaccination drive came together. He gave a great deal of credit to the Oak Valley Medical Center, and then said, “I got into politics to help people.” Now there is a heroic concept. A politician doing something for the people that is not motivated by what it means to their career. Kudos to the entire staff at the Oak Valley Medical Center and the Wharton Township supervisors. You are a model for how local government and the private sector can do some real good, saving lives during the worst plague we have seen in over a century.
Injustice League, take note, take some responsibility and get to work. We have no taste for your whine.
Leroy Renninger lives in Chalk Hill.
