It’s such an interesting time to be a child of the 40s, even the late 40s. We’ve lived through the Korean, the Cold and Vietnam Wars, polio, air raid drills for atomic and hydrogen bomb attacks, Sputnik, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the riots and political upheavals of the ‘60s, assassinations of political and civil rights leaders, the first moon landing, multiple stock market crashes, hyperinflation and recessions, economic collapses, 9/11, two Iraq wars, Afghanistan, and myriad other social, economic, and political disruptions including the Jan. 6, invasion of the Capitol of the United States.
Because education was seen as the key to growth for us and our country, many of us went on for multiple degrees, worked hard, studied hard, and did everything we could to provide the best possible lives for our children and now their children.
We’ve proudly pledged allegiance to and in many cases fought and died for our country. We’ve campaigned for the people we felt would do the best things to keep us going in the right direction. We also embraced the fact that America was the land of the free, the home of the brave, and a sanctuary for people from all races, colors, creeds and beliefs.
Now that we are deeply into our last decades of life, we’re quietly watching things come apart at the seams. We’re seeing our country being torn apart by politics, by radical beliefs espoused on both the right and the left, and we’re watching families being turned upside down by media that profits from both creating and feeding continued division.
Another interesting phenomenon we’re observing is an even deeper disregard for the knowledge, experience and historically rich views that decades of life can provide. In many countries, the older generations are revered for their insights, broad experience and views that provide background, understanding and many times solutions to what sometimes appear to be unsolvable problems.
The current president of the United States turns 79 in November, the former president turns 75 in June, but the only politically correct, cultural group that is fair game for the comedians, late-night hosts, and everyone younger than 60 is those who are older. To those of us in this non-protected age-group, watching television can be detrimental to our mental health. Some of us spent decades watching our diets, exercising, working to keep mentally sharp and trying to stay relevant because we wanted to continue to provide what insights, knowledge and understanding we have accumulated over a lifetime.
But now, the aged are not only fair game but the most sought-after source of humor that is still acceptable for jokes and verbal harassment. As I listen to the daily pokes and jabs dealt out to the older generation, I’ve come to the resolute belief that the joke is clearly on everyone who isn’t yet considered old.
I’m proud to be in my seventies, still ambulatory, lucid and a contributing member of society because, quite frankly, I have more experience than the majority of the younger people I interact with every day, and I know I can help them avoid the mistakes and pitfalls that come with daily living.
So, for those of you who think that old is all bad, the joke’s on you. If you’re lucky enough to live long enough to have your cataracts removed, to make it through life-challenging events, to survive climbing mountains in your personal, business and societal relationships, you’ll come to realize someday that one of the only bad things about being older is that your body is less co-operative.
Yes, it sometimes takes me a little longer to bend over and pick something up, but believe me when I tell you, I still pick it up physically, intellectually and even spiritually. Remember this fact: We’re all on the same train. We just get off at different stops.
Nick Jacobs of Windber is a Senior Partner with Senior Management Resources and author of the book “Taking the Hell Out of Healthcare.”
