“It was the best of times.” – (Joe Biden) “It was the worst of times.” – (Joe Manchin)
“It was the age of wisdom.” – (Biden) “It was the age of foolishness.” - (Kyrsten Sinema).
“It was the season of Light.” (Democrats) “It was the season of Darkness.” (Republicans).
The nation is now, as much as ever, at a crossroads in the battle over voting rights.
For the Democrats, it simply doesn’t look good.
Even on this, Martin Luther King Day 2022, the guarantees first forged in the Voting Rights Act of 1965 seem threadbare.
We can thank Republicans and two Democrats for this.
Manchin and Sinema could have easily sided with their fellow Democrats and unblocked the Republican snarl that allows states to openly make it difficult for Black and brown people to vote.
They’ve both stood on “principle.”
To hell with their principles.
Not all principles, mind you – just theirs.
The fact that Republicans are so quick to be disinclined to approve measures that would help all eligible citizens vote is troubling.
Especially since they repeatedly claim those measures are really about the Democrats' fight against voter ID laws.
Democrats have mainly abandoned such resistances to voter ID laws. They, for the most part, are more concerned that voter ID laws might be accompanied by more stringent laws that could systematically hinder minority representations at the polls.
Democrats have proposed two bills that are designed to keep voting fair for everybody.
“The John Lewis Voting Rights Act” and the “For the People Act” would help prevent states from writing laws that tend to gut voter rights.
If you don’t think states are busily throwing up roadblocks to voting, then why do you suppose (according to the Brennan Center for Justice) “19 states have enacted 33 laws that will make it harder for Americans to vote,” as of last October?
If that doesn’t convince you, then consider what John Kavanagh, a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives prescribed in March 2021.
“Everybody shouldn’t be voting,” said Kavanagh. “Quantity is important, but we have to have to look at the quality of the votes, as well.”
It’s that same “quality of votes” philosophy that seems to have permeated the ridiculous “Stop the Steal” movement.
That’s why Democrats have decided to move full-speed ahead on getting those two pieces of legislation through Congress.
However, as it stands, that’s not going to happen.
Nine Republicans would be needed to vote for the bills, along with every Democrat.
Not a single Republican senator will vote for either of those two bills.
While the Democrats hold a majority of the votes in the Senate (50 votes, plus Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaker vote), the only way to get those bills through to the president’s desk would be a vote to break a filibuster.
Neither Arizona’s Sinema nor W.Va.’s Manchin find it worthwhile to side with their fellow Democrats in the matter.
“It was the epoch of belief (48 Democrats), It was the epoch of incredulity (two lost Democrats).”
No amount of arm-twisting will shake Sinema and Manchin away from their positions.
Democrats learned that with their solid stranglehold on the Build Back Better Bill.
But there’s something about their reluctance to help thwart voter suppression that’s particularly distasteful.
Perhaps Manchin and Sinema should learn the significance of Dr. King’s push for voting rights back in August of 1963.
“We cannot be satisfied as long as a Negro in Mississippi cannot vote and a Negro in New York believes he has nothing for which to vote” are words from his historic “I Have a Dream Speech,” that still apply today.
This is a country that once allowed certain states to institute literacy tests and poll taxes as ways to keep Black people from voting.
Nowadays, there are the same sentiments. A little more sophisticated than they were in the 1950s and ‘60s, but they still exist.
It certainly isn’t the “spring of hope," but “the winter of despair.”
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
