After years and years of hanging around the news business, there’s one trick I admit I’ve never learned: I don’t quite know how to fashion a conspiracy out of thin air.
I can say with confidence that I’ve witnessed the shoddiest of the conspiracy merchants these past few months.
I’m fascinated by their skill, but also, their lack of humanity.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul, was attacked and beaten by a hammer-wielding intruder in their San Francisco home last October.
Within hours, San Francisco’s District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, appeared and began offering some details of the attack to the media.
“He forced his way into the home through a rear glass door by breaking the glass,” said Jenkins.
But even by then, the seeds of an outrageous, right-wing conspiracy had already been planted.
The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, was among them. In the early morning after the attack, he tweeted a link to a website that claimed that Mr. Pelosi had been attacked by a male prostitute.
No baseless conspiracy can thrive without those questions they just throw out there – that have already been answered – or that aren’t relevant in the first place.
Allow me to introduce you to the Fox News Warped Conspiracy Bureau.
“How did this homeless drug addict even get inside the house? No one has been able to give us a straight answer to that,” crowed Jesse Watters, Fox News Conspiracy Bureau Chief.
If he’d been paying attention, he would have heard the San Francisco DA explain that the accused attacker “forced his way into the home through a rear glass door.”
(The Fox News Warped Conspiracy Bureau doesn’t exist. I just made it up. It’s a conspiracy.)
But there sure are lots of Fox Newsies who’d qualify for that bureau, if they ever formed one.
Tucker Carlson would be among them.
“We know he got inside,” Carlson said after the earliest details of the attack were released.
“What were the two (Mr. Pelosi and alleged attacker David DePape) doing before the police arrived?” Carlson asked.
And when people started questioning the growing conspiracies about the attack – and the folks on the right who were fueling them – Carlson tried to justify his curiosities with, “We’re not the crazy people; you’re the liars. There’s nothing wrong with asking questions – period.”
Well, yes, there is something wrong with asking questions that are meant to create a negative narrative for no reason.
“What are the two doing for the 30 minutes before the police arrive?” asked Carlson.
He cleverly concealed a hint that there was something unseemly that went on before the police arrived at the Pelosi home – but for no reason other than to advance the misinformation.
Here’s how that’s done.
Something happens. Then, all you have to do is ask questions about why the authorities aren’t commenting.
A tree down the street topples over.
Simply ask, “Why haven’t the police and the mayor investigated that? Are they busy taking kickbacks from the Mafia?”
That’s sure to work.
Megyn Kelly, ex-Fox News conspiracy theorist, is now on her own with the podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. She seems to be pretty good at uncovering the truth behind those rodent-infested lies police tell at news conferences, I suppose.
“I don’t know what went on. I know enough to smell a rat. There’s something here that they’re not telling us. I just don’t know what it is,” she claimed.
There were nearly 20 Republican politicians and media folks who’d helped elevate the Pelosi attack into the realm of a major, but whispered, scandal until the San Francisco DA decided she’d had enough.
On Jan. 27, she released the police body-cam video of the attack, which revealed nothing unseemly had taken place.
Under normal circumstances, there’d be lots of people who would appear egg-faced and contrite after that kind of revelation.
Not this time.
Hardly any of the people who helped ignite the conspiracy have admitted their questions were unfounded.
Figures.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
