President Trump is excellent at debating.
Except for the parts where other people get to speak.
That’s problematic.
On the day he and ex-Vice President Biden had their debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, Trump trailed Biden by 6.1 points nationwide. (That’s according to the Real Clear Politics national average.)
As I write this, Biden has taken more than a 9-percentage point lead.
That debate might’ve settled things for some voters who’d been undecided.
For now, Biden is their man.
There’s no scientific gauge that can clearly determine the importance of one presidential debate.
I’m just making a wild guess.
Donald Trump’s lack of courtesy cost him some votes.
There’s nothing wrong with liking the sound of your own voice.
Ask my wife. She’ll tell you I’m very good at that particular function.
But the American public seemed to sour on Mr. Trump’s debate-stage antics in which he only stopped talking long enough to think about what he was going to say next.
That produced a set of momentary pauses wrapped around, well, cloudbursts of run-on sentences. (Run-on sentences? I haven’t heard that phrase since high school, when it was directed toward me in journalism class.)
Trump needs to get better at debating. Listening could help him improve greatly.
There are some other techniques he could use to try to catch old Joe Biden.
You’d think that getting a bout of that nasty coronavirus could help lure a few potential voters in his direction.
Nope! He’ll need a couple more serious ailments to get him a lot more sympathy. Maybe some explosive diarrhea or something.
Don’t get me wrong. (and I’m sure most of you do) – I don’t wish that on him. Nobody wants the most powerful man on earth fitted with cautionary diapers.
Meanwhile, Trump is busily revving up his campaign train in hopes that he can close the increasing gap between himself and Biden.
Futility doesn’t look good on our current president.
It’s been quite a while since he even appeared to be concerned about any new presidential policies.
Just old ones – recycled.
He’s never quite gotten a good grasp on the intricate reins of government.
Time’s running out on him figuring it out before the mass of American voters go to the polls on Nov. 3.
He’s staging wall-to-wall, mostly mask-less rallies on runway aprons at an assortment of the nation’s airports, that provide his adoring fans with the hope that he’ll issue a pledge to throw Hillary in jail. That’s one of his favorite applause lines.
That, and that Joe Biden and Barack Obama should join Hillary in some super-max federal prison.
We’ve seen this movie before.
No, we haven’t.
There’s never been a president of the United States who has campaigned for reelection while launching personal attacks against people who aren’t his opponent. Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and Barack Obama are Trump’s go-to boogey-persons.
What would happen if Biden suddenly promised to – as President Biden – put Trump’s youngest son, Barron, in perpetual timeout, until he turns 21?
There would be calls for Biden to drop out of the race, and to have somebody vigorously wash his mouth out with soap. That’s what!
OK, I guess it’s bad form to bring the president’s children into one of these columns.
Except here.
I won’t say what I honestly think about Ivanka, Donald Jr., or Eric. And I’ll leave that nice one, Tiffany, alone.
In that regard, I’m just like Biden – but a little younger.
No matter how hard he attacks Trump and his policies, he employs the good judgment to avoid the kinds of name-calling that Trump uses as the foundation of his campaign.
Trump calls Biden “Sleepy Joe” and “Lyin Joe,” “Sleepy Creepy” and “Slow Joe,” the way that high school seniors nickname freshmen. And his devotees (including and especially Fox News) either overlook his childishness or they puppet it as if Biden deserves such shameful treatment.
This is presidential campaigning in 2020?
No wonder he’s slipping in the polls.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 20-year TV news veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
