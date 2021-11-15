Building Big Bird Back Better
I don’t have anything against Big Bird.
He’s fine as far as I’m concerned.
But I’m 73 years old. I’ve never quite been in that big fellow’s target audience.
So, when that 8-foot 2-inch, anthropomorphic bird found himself in the crosshairs of a U.S. senator, I had some research to do.
So, I did it.
Now I’m Big Bird’s newest devotee – and I might add, defender.
How dare grumpy old Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) throw shade on Big Bird after he announced he’d gotten his Big Body vaccinated?
As soon as the word came down from those adults in Washington that kids aged 5 through 11 could go ahead and get their COVID-19 vaccinations, Big Bird flew on to his Twitter account.
“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but I’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” he tweeted.
Cruz couldn’t help himself.
He knew he could win votes (I suppose) if he lets the world know it’s open season on giant birds.
(Maybe he’s confusing Big Bird with Tom Turkey.)
I digress.
“Government propaganda ... for your 5-year-old,” Cruz furiously tweeted.
He implied that a kiddie’s character is nothing more than a clandestine functionary for the state.
Yet, Mr. Bird had done nothing wrong. He’s been helping to allay the fears of youngsters since the early 1970s, with no pushback from irritable, Washington politicians.
Thankfully, Big Bird’s feathers weren’t ruffled by Cruz and his angry tweet. (This particular subject screams for bad puns. I’m only being compliant.)
I don’t profess to speak for his giantness, but I’m pretty sure he’s aware that Sen. Cruz has a predilection for hyperbolic vote hunting.
Besides, President Biden got pulled into the fray.
“Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe,” Biden tweeted. (To be honest, I didn’t even know he had a Twitter account, unlike his predecessor’s daily diatribes.)
Cruz would not be silenced.
He shot back, “We always knew the media were the Dems’ puppets, but this is getting ridiculous,” he tweeted.
And over at Fox News, where there’s no political controversy worthy of ignoring, they cast their own anti-Sesame Street shadows.
“Not getting the information to the parents, so they can make that decision. But really getting it directly to the kids in some really creepy ways. Including Sesame Street,” blurted out Rachel Campos-Duffy on Fox & Friends.
But she didn’t just say those words. She made sure to add emphasis to every ... single ... word in the phrase – as if it was she was alerting the Fox News audience to some ominous force field, directed from that death star Sesame Street, which had been activated for the sole purpose of vaporizing the nation’s 5-year-olds.
The folks at Fox & Friends were enjoying their cheap shots aimed at PBS, Sesame Street, Big Bird, Democrats, and the mainstream media. In other words, just another day at Fox News.
Over there at Newsmax, the place where common sense goes to die, there’s a fellow named Eric Bolling.
Mr. Bolling mounted his own attack on Sesame Street, by calling out Kermit (he calls him the “Green Monster Commie”), and he challenged Miss Piggy to a debate.
He even claimed they’re “stuck on stupid.”
Well, Bolling says he wants to debate a puppet. But he happens to claim THEY are stuck on stupid?
I’m nearly at a loss for words.
(Admittedly, you might be thinking that’s a blessing. But I’m going to continue, anyway.)
I don’t know why folks on the right need to launch a fresh attack against somebody (or in this case something) every day.
Today, it could be Big Bird. Tomorrow it could be Dr. Seuss. The next day it would be Mr. Potato Head.
Why?
And in this case, I really don’t know what these people have against Big Bird’s gesture.
What is more detrimental to the nation’s youth? Stopping the influence of Sesame Street on them? Or, shielding them from getting a life-saving vaccine?
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
