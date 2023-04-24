There’s an angry mouse down south.
He’s nobody to mess with.
Mickey Mouse is in the line of fire of that would-be-if-he-could-be presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he takes aim at Disney World.
The “Happiest Place on Earth” has been under fire ever since Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, tweeted his opposition to what some called Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill in February 2022.
Iger wrote, “If passed, this bill will put vulnerable, young LGBTQ people in jeopardy.”
Well, that bill did pass and then was signed by DeSantis in March 2022.
As a law, it bans schools from teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
DeSantis has since escalated his attacks on Disney – playing, well, cat and mouse with Iger.
Even before he becomes a full-fledged presidential candidate, DeSantis shows he can be mighty predictable. He accused Disney of being part of a “woke mob.”
In DeSantis’ world, “woke” automatically means it’s awful.
Disney World is a massive enterprise: It covers 43 square miles in the heart of Florida, and employs 75,000 people.
Disney World is said to be the most visited vacation resort in the world, with an annual attendance of over 58 million visitors.
Why then, would DeSantis want to pick a fight with the most famous mouse on earth? Something smells like a rat!
Could it be that he’s trying to out-Trump Trump?
He knows that Donald Trump gained prominence by picking needless fights.
That he’d won the presidency by throwing brickbats to fuel his run for the White House – and he continues throwing them today.
Trump sees DeSantis is becoming quite the bullying attention-grabber, so he’s letting everybody know he’s watching the Disney/DeSantis brouhaha – with glee.
“This is all so unnecessary, a political stunt,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
When Trump accuses somebody of engaging in “political stunts,” that’s the very definition of ironic. Meanwhile, there are volleys of contempt being thrown between Disney World and DeSantis World.
DeSantis tried to take control of Disney’s public safety, sewage and roadways, and water service – then charge Disney for those services.
But Iger outsmarted DeSantis and maintained control, for the time being.
DeSantis struck back, vowing to end Disney’s control.
Back and forth. Then back and forth again.
DeSantis has even publicly stated that he’s considering putting a prison on the property next to Walt Disney World.
Of course, that was an idle threat. No public official would ever risk jeopardizing a state’s premiere moneymaker over a grudge.
However, it’s an indication of how petulant DeSantis can be about serious matters. That’s not a good look for potential political donors to see.
Businessman and Republican donor Thomas Peterffy and his friends have already begun expressing apprehension about DeSantis’ culture war politics.
“I am more reluctant to back him. We are waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general, and then put all of our firepower behind them,” said Peterffy.
Nobody would like a presidential candidate who’d be as, all together now, quiet as a mouse. But Gov. DeSantis is bordering on bellicose.
DeSantis knows that many Republicans are looking for an alternative to the one-term, twice-impeached, once-indicted former president. But DeSantis doesn’t seem to know that he’s a shining star that may already have started to flicker in the view of the voting public.
Picking a fight with the folks who run one of the most iconic brands in the world, based on the strong opinions of the fellow who runs it, might be advantageous in the short run, but not in the long run.
Ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie says, “I don’t think Ron DeSantis is a conservative, based on his actions toward Disney. Where are we headed here now that if you express disagreement in this country, the government is allowed to punish you?”
What he’s saying is, if you run for president you need to build a better mousetrap.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.