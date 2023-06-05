Donald Trump is running for president for the third time.
Most Americans are exhausted by that prospect.
Oh, there are millions of hard-bitten Trumpophiles, who’re all in on Mr. Trump’s next bite at the presidential apple.
I get that.
But there are far more Republicans, Democrats, and independents who are planning to spend their presidential vote elsewhere.
They’ve had enough of the self-indulgent plutocrat. Just like they had in 2020.
Trump’s onetime White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, puts it this way: “The Republican primary will be about Donald Trump, and he will probably win. And then the general election will be about Donald Trump, and he will probably lose.”
In the meantime, Trump is hoping the Republican field gets so clogged with mini-Trumps, he’ll cobble together enough state primary wins to emerge as the Republican presidential nominee (again).
That’s the formula that worked for him in 2016 after he survived the challenges of 18 Republicans on his way to gaining the nomination.
Do you remember these 2016 candidates? Jeb Bush, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Carly Fiorina, Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Mike Huckabee, Bobby Jindal, John Kasich, George Pataki, Rand Paul, Mike Pence, Rick Perry, Mitt Romney, Marco Rubio, Rick Santorum, Scott Walker.
Trump eviscerated all of them.
Currently, there are only a half-dozen or so Republicans who’ve declared their presidential candidacy for 2024.
So far, Trump has gone easy on most of them.
He knows that of the half-dozen or so challengers to his presidential aspirations (Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder, Tim Scott, and soon Chris Christie or Ron DeSantis) only DeSantis poses a serious threat.
For many voters, DeSantis is Trump without the rough edges.
But DeSantis comes with his very own set of rough edges.
He’s currently engaged in a knockdown drag-out fight with Mickey Mouse.
If his years-long controversies with Disney are any indication of his administrative prowess, he’s not going to be any more attractive to moderates and independents than Trump is.
He’s just a slicker speaker.
“Because everyone knows if I’m the nominee, I will beat Biden and I will serve two terms and I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” DeSantis said last week on Fox News.
His goal is to stick the word “woke” into as many sentences as possible to secure the “unwoke” vote, I suppose.
There happens to be a number of serious problems in this country.
I’m not sure The Walt Disney Company is one of them.
But DeSantis has tried to build his reputation on “non-troversies” as a culture warrior.
If you want somebody who’ll fight to ban books, insult drag queens, engage in strict gender classifications, or battle a major American corporation over his sense of what is or is not “woke,” DeSantis appears to be your man.
Those folks who aren’t interested in voting for any of the 2024 Republican presidential candidates might be amused by the amount of jockeying that’s about to take place.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to be Trump. His Truth-Social message for Memorial Day was a classic reminder of why he’s no longer occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL,” he wrote in ALL CAPS.
Trump doesn’t understand that Memorial Days aren’t Christmas or Birthdays. That they’re about paying tributes to our fallen military men and women – with deliberate reverence. Not with party hats.
But aside from that, Trump made sure his Memorial Day message included a comparison of his political and legal entanglements “TO THOSE WHO GAVE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR THE COUNTRY THEY LOVE – ” was the first part of a sentence that seemed reasonable. That is, until you read the second part of the sentence –
AND TO THOSE IN LINE OF A VERY DIFFERENT, BUT EQUALLY DANGEROUS FIRE …” meaning himself!
So much for reverence.
He concluded by writing, “WE MUST STOP THE COMMUNISTS, MARXISTS, AND FASCIST “PIGS” AT EVERY TURN AND, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 50-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.