I used to like fads.
Not anymore.
Fads can be fun for young folks.
But not necessarily for we septuagenarians.
For us, nothing really lasts that long – by comparison.
Allow me to take you to my youth.
Hula-Hoops
I had one. A nice big, red one.
I was one of the millions of kids, nationwide who Hula-Hooped “back in the day.”
I wrote a Herald-Standard column in June 2009 that, in part, said, “In 1958, 100 million of them were sold. By the end of that year, the Hula-Hoop was, according to some reports, dead.”
Dead?
Even though we’d cajoled our parents into falling for the latest craze, that craze died within months.
I remember there were a number of crazes in the '50s and '60s.
First, let’s start with marbles.
They weren’t technically considered to be a fad.
They’d been around for a long time before I got mine.
We (my older brother, Marlin, and I) stored ours in a big jar.
My contribution was rather small compared to Marlin’s.
Marbles were round, hard, and smooth – made of glass or clay and were either clear or opaque.
I wonder how the game of marbles would fare in 2022.
First, you’d have to get down on a flat surface; draw a circle with a rock, or some other jagged utensil, and then use your thumb as the source of “marble propulsion.”
That probably wouldn’t be too far-fetched for today’s potential marble enthusiasts.
But hold your horses!
The game of marbles didn’t have a screen or buttons, or email, Instagram, or TikTok.
A flat surface, some marbles, and a thumb. That’s all you needed.
And out of that game, came something that’s still a bit mysterious to me.
Fried Marbles
You’d take a hot pan; perhaps add a little oil; get a bowl with cold water (maybe even add some ice cubes); and, of course – a handful of prime, Grade A, my brother, Marlin’s, marbles.
I don’t know the origins of that particular activity.
But the goal was to make something that sort of resembled jewelry.
(To a 10-year-old, jewelry could probably be anything anybody tells them is jewelry, I suspect.)
So, here we go with my personal recipe for Fried Marbles.
Heat the pan; add a little oil; allow the pan to get nice and hot; add marbles; let them get really, really hot. (It doesn’t help if they only get one really hot. They must get really, REALLY hot); place the really, really hot marbles into the bowl of really, really, cold water; then step back and watch those little babies crack from the inside – without breaking apart.
Voila!
You have some Fried Marbles.
You’d hope your mother and father weren’t aware of your Fried Marble adventure. Waiting until the Andy Griffith Show was on TV in the living room, may have provided the requisite cover.
There were also fads that you could wear back in those days.
I made sure my shoes had cleats on them. Not the kind of cleats that are attached to baseball or football shoes. But flat, metal cleats.
They were pretty big back in the 1950s and '60s.
I’d think many parents didn’t object to having them installed on kids’ shoes because they helped alleviate heel and sole wear on them.
The bonus was being able to get those cleats to announce (click, clack) you before you came into the room. A plus for getting attention.
Madras plaid
I never had a madras plaid shirt. But I knew lots of kids who did have them.
I’m told that Brooks Brothers first brought them out.
And that there had been something wrong in the manufacture of them that caused them to “bleed” when they were washed.
So, a skillful Madison Avenue advertising executive named David Ogilvy made use of the design flaw.
He coined the phrase “guaranteed to bleed” as a marketing tool.
Bingo.
The famed (albeit short-lived) madras plaid shirt was born.
The rest is history.
Edward A. Owens is a multi-Emmy Award winner, former reporter, and anchor for Entertainment Tonight, and 40-year TV news and newspaper veteran. E-mail him at freedoms@bellatlantic.net.
